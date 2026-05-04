BJP's Adhikari leads in Bhabanipur constituency in early West Bengal Assembly election results trends

Speaking to media persons following the early trends, Adhikari said, "BJP is forming the government. Initial trends show BJP is ahead in 135 plus seats and Trinamool Congress ahead in over 100 seats. It will be a neck-to-neck fight in Bhabanipur. I salute my Hindu voters for giving me a lead. There is anti-incumbency, plus Hindus are consolidated in favour of the BJP. This is a very good signal for us."