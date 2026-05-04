BJP's mandate reflects public faith in development, governance: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) A grand victory celebration was held at the state office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark the decisive mandate received by the party in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. Addressing party workers and office-bearers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said the mandate reflects the public’s unwavering faith in development, good governance and welfare-oriented policies under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He also credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President Nitin Nabin for strengthening the party's organisational framework.
Describing the victory as significant, Rajasthan Chief Minister Sharma said it is dedicated to the sacrifice, courage and commitment of party workers in West Bengal, who, he noted, have consistently struggled against political violence, corruption and appeasement politics. He paid tribute to such workers for their resilience and dedication.
The Chief Minister also extended congratulations to party leaders and workers across the country, including those in Rajasthan, acknowledging their tireless efforts and organisational strength in securing what he termed a historic mandate. Among those present at the event was State BJP President Madan Rathore, along with other senior leaders, office-bearers and party workers.
CM Sharma, on the occasion, raised slogans of “Narendra Modi Zindabad” and “Nitin Nabin Zindabad”, with party workers echoing them.
He recalled revered leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee and said that he had envisioned progress in West Bengal with a government formed by people with a nationalist mindset.
He said that one of Mookerjee’s key objectives was the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which was realised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that with this victory, his broader vision for West Bengal has also moved closer to realisation.
He said: “I want to congratulate all party workers who for years have sacrificed their lives; many party workers were left handicapped. I thank them for this historic victory.”
--IANS
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