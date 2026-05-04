BJP's MLA strength rises under PM Modi's leadership, tally more than doubles since 2013

Key gains are visible in large states such as Uttar Pradesh, where the party’s tally, which was 47 in 2013, stands at 257 MLAs in 2026. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, it boosted from 143 to 165, and Gujarat surged from 115 to 161, reinforcing its dominance in the Hindi heartland and western India. Maharashtra also shows a substantial increase, with the BJP’s numbers rising from 46 to 131.