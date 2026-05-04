BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed: PM Modi hails Bengal results

Remembering the slain BJP workers in political violence, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The historic victory for the BJP in Bengal is the result of the sacrifices, struggles, and martyrdom of our countless workers. It is a triumph of the patience of those families who, even while enduring violence, never abandoned the saffron flag. In this arduous journey of the BJP from zero to a resounding majority today, I bow to all those workers who offered their lives, endured violence, suffered tortures, and yet never wavered from the path of ideology -- and to their families."