Bomb threat at Udaipur Court; complex evacuated, probe on

Earlier, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was evacuated on April 28 after an email claimed five RDX bombs had been planted in the building and would explode at noon, but a nearly three-hour search found no suspicious object and the threat was declared a hoax. It was the third bomb threat to the Assembly in the last two weeks. Cyber teams worked to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. The previous two threats also turned out to be hoaxes after searches found nothing suspicious.