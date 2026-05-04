CBI brings back fugitive Md. Navas Kakkat Ismail from UAE

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), working in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has successfully secured the extradition of wanted fugitive Md. Navas Kakkat Ismail from the United Arab Emirates.
The accused, who was the subject of a Red Notice issued through INTERPOL, was handed over to Indian authorities on May 4 and brought to Delhi.
Ismail was wanted in connection with a case registered by the Delhi Police involving serious offences such as extortion, cheating, criminal misappropriation, forgery, impersonation and participation in an organised crime syndicate.
Investigators have identified him as a key conspirator in a racket that extorted money by impersonating government officials in collusion with other accused persons.
At the request of the Delhi Police, the CBI facilitated the publication of a Red Notice against Ismail through INTERPOL channels. He was subsequently tracked and arrested by UAE authorities.
Following his arrest, India submitted a formal extradition request, which was pursued through sustained diplomatic and legal efforts.
After close follow-up, the UAE authorities approved the extradition, and Ismail was flown to Indira Gandhi International Airport, where he was taken into custody by the Delhi Police.
The CBI, functioning as India’s National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, plays a crucial role in coordinating with law enforcement agencies across the country through BHARATPOL to secure the extradition of fugitives.
Over the past few years, more than 150 wanted criminals have been successfully brought back to India through this mechanism, underscoring the growing effectiveness of international cooperation in tackling organised crime and ensuring fugitives face justice at home.
This latest extradition marks another significant success in India’s ongoing efforts to dismantle criminal syndicates operating across borders and reinforces the country’s commitment to pursuing offenders wherever they may be hiding.
--IANS
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