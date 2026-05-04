Celebrations erupt in MP, CM says result is a consequence of Mamata’s governance style

Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) Following the latest electoral trends emerging from West Bengal, celebration has erupted in the offices of Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh.
Celebrations marked by traditional drum beats and spectacular fireworks displays filled the air as party workers distributed “Jhalmuri” – a popular Bengali street snack, to commemorate the projected victory.
The leaders, including state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president Hemant Khandelwal, have expressed that the people of Bengal have clearly voiced their desire for change and liberation from the existing administration.
The BJP has reportedly crossed the majority mark, signalling a decisive shift in the state's political scenario.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while extending his gratitude to voters across Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, took a sharp jibe at Mamata Banerjee, suggesting that the current results are a direct consequence of her governance style.
Yadav remarked that the BJP flag is now flying high across the regions of Anga, Banga, and Kalinga. He noted that in Assam, nationalist forces have once again moved towards a significant victory against “infiltrators.”
Reflecting on the history of Bengal, CM Yadav recalled its status as a robust and highly developed state prior to Independence.
However, he lamented that successive rules by the Congress, the Communists, and the Trinamool Congress have led to a decline. He asserted that the primary reason for the state's backwardness lies in its leadership, claiming the TMC has plunged Bengal into a “deplorable condition” for which the current electoral outcome serves as retribution.
The Chief Minister further observed that pre-election surveys are proving accurate, with the BJP poised to lead in what could become the twenty-second state aligned with the NDA alliance. He praised the people of Bengal for their patience and resilience, noting that they thwarted various manipulative tactics and remained resolute despite facing violence, intimidation, and administrative chaos.
He also extended his appreciation to voters in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, acknowledging the party's growth in these regions.
Meanwhile, a festive atmosphere has taken over the Bhopal residence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan described the win as the fulfilment of a long-held resolve, stating that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the soul of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee would surely be rejoicing.
He concluded that the nation’s trust in the Prime Minister’s leadership has rendered the impossible possible, decisively rejecting petty vote bank politics across the country.
--IANS
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