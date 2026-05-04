Celebrations in Shimla with BJP's historic win in Bengal, Assam, Puducherry

Shimla, May 4 (IANS) Celebrations erupted on Monday at the Himachal Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Shimla with the party's historic victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry, marking the occasion as a decisive endorsement of development, nationalism, and good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congratulating Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State BJP Vice-President Vipin Parmar said the results reflected the unwavering trust of the people in the party's governance model.
"This victory is not just electoral success, but a clear endorsement of BJP's ideology and the people's faith in Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he added.
The former Cabinet Minister said the results from the three states indicated a strong national mood in favour of development-oriented politics.
"The people of India have once again chosen governance over appeasement and performance over propaganda," Parmar remarked.
Speaking specifically on West Bengal, he said a major "political shift is imminent after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule under Mamata Banerjee".
He highlighted key factors behind BJP's success, including a strong anti-incumbency wave after 15 years of rule, public anger against corruption, crime, and unemployment and political violence and cadre-based intimidation.
"Our improved strategy, strong narrative, and organisational strength at the grassroots have translated into electoral success," Parmar added.
Echoing similar sentiments, MLA Vinod Kumar said the momentum for change was visible even before the elections.
"The streets of Bengal had already turned saffron, the colour of trust, transformation and hope," he added.
He described the victory as a reflection of people's anger against years of misgovernance and their aspiration for a new era of development.
"From the banks of the Ganga to the hills, a new chapter of progress has begun. This victory is driven by the people's deep emotional connect and unwavering trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Kumar also added that the enthusiasm and emotional support witnessed among the people of Bengal played a crucial role in this massive mandate.
"The eagerness of the people to see Prime Minister Modi and the overwhelming response he received became the foundation of this historic victory," he said.
Leaders present at the celebrations reiterated that this mandate will shape the future course of Indian politics and further strengthen BJP's position across the country.
"This is a victory of nationalism, development, and good governance, one that will be replicated across the nation," they said.
--IANS
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