Class 12 girls outshine boys as Jamia Millia Islamia declares Board exam results

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Girls outshone boys as Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Monday announced the results of its own Class XII Board examination for the academic year 2025-26, an official said.
Out of all the students who participated in the exam, the overall pass percentage stood at 92 per cent with girls outperforming boys in all three streams -- Science, Arts, and Commerce for which the results were declared.
The JMI conducts its own Senior Secondary (Class XII) school examinations for its own institutions, operating as an independent education board.
In Science stream, 94.84 per cent of female students and 91.4 per cent of male students succeeded in passing the examination.
In the Commerce stream, 92.77 per cent of female students and 85.27 per cent of male students cleared the exam, whereas in the Arts stream, 97.64 per cent of female students and 88.77 per cent of male students successfully passed the Board examination.
The results were declared by the JMI Vice Chancellor (V-C) Mazhar Asif and the institution's Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi along with the institute's Controller of Examinations Ahteshamul Haque in the presence of university officials and Jamia School principals.
In the Science stream, Saima Rizwee from Jamia Senior Secondary School achieved the first position with a score of 98.8 per cent, while Md. Kalim Ansari from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School attained the second position with 97.4 per cent, and Md. Muaaz Alam from Jamia Senior Secondary School secured the third rank with 97.2 per cent.
In the Commerce stream, Md. Sahil Saifi from Jamia Senior Secondary School topped the exam with 97.4 per cent marks. Rukhsar Praveen and Laiba Ayubi also from Jamia Senior Secondary School tied for the second position with 97.2 per cent, while Shayan Hasan Khan from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School secured the third position with 96.8 per cent.
In the Arts stream, Kashifa from Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School achieved the highest score in the exam with 98.2 per cent marks. Ilma Shameem from Jamia Girls Senior Secondary School and Haleema Perveen from Jamia Senior Secondary School, both attained second position with 97.6 per cent marks.
"The third position was jointly held by Samiya Sayeed and Sabeeha Naaz, both from Syed Abid Hussain Senior Secondary School, securing 96.8 per cent marks," the statement said.
"Students have the option to download their marksheets using a QR code, which directs them to the official JMI school website. There, they are required to input their roll number and enrolment number. The online window for any corrections will be accessible for three days, after which the final mark sheet will be released," the statement added.
Earlier, Jamia V-C Mazhar Asif and the instute's Registrar Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi extended their congratulations to the top scorers, their families, and their schools on their outstanding performance.
"They also congratulated all other students who successfully passed the board examination with high distinctions, particularly commending the girls for surpassing their male counterparts," the statement said.
--IANS
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