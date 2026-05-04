Confident of 'growth' in Kerala, 'mega win' in Bengal, says BJP

Speaking to IANS, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The results of today's elections will be announced soon. I can say that it will be a 'GRWM' moment, there's a term on Instagram called GRWM (Get Ready With Me). In Kerala, the BJP will see growth. In Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, we will make a strong return. In Assam, we will come back in a very big way. And in West Bengal, with 'M' there will be a mega win for us, where a new history will be created."