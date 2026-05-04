Congress reduced to a gang of ‘Urban Naxals’: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Calling it a gang of “Urban Naxals”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress for its “anti-women” stand of opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, saying angry women voters have punished Congress and DMK.
“I am confident that Kerala’s women voters will also teach the Congress a lesson in the next election,” the Prime Minister said, while delivering a victory speech at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.
He also trained his guns on the Samajwadi Party, saying that the party will have to face the anger of women for its anti-women policies.
“Today, there is not a single state with a Left government. Today’s Bharat wants development and a brand of politics which takes the nation forward, but the Congress is moving in a regressive direction and joining hands with the ideology of Communism, which has been rejected the world over,” PM Modi stated.
“Maoism, which is breathing its last in jungles, has taken root in the Congress, which has become a gang of urban naxals,” he said.
The Prime Minister said the divisive politics of the three parties, which have been defeated in Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, proved to be their undoing.
“The Congress ruled almost all the states after Independence. But as the decades passed by and the emotion of Independence subsided, the Congress started losing the trust of people,” he said.
The Congress is on the path of shrinkage as it has not been able to understand the country’s culture and aspirations, he said.
“Bharat and Bharatiyata are the supreme emotions for the BJP. The BJP is not just a national party but a party capable of fulfilling national aspirations with regional aspirations. This is why the BJP is winning the hearts of the voters,” he said.
Hitting out at dynastic parties, he said the BJP pursues politics linked to ground realities. “This is why BJP is the choice of farmers and people in the east,” he said.
Reflecting on the regime change in Tamil Nadu and the UDF win in Kerala, he said the Union government will support the new governments in these states as well and congratulate the parties that have won in these states.
“I once again thank voters in Bengal, Assam and Puducherry for the BJP’s victory and for making the democracy stronger,” he said.
He referred to the global turmoil due to the Iran conflict and said that even during the disturbing times, the voters in India voted for stability and supported the country to face the international crisis in a united manner.
“The pledge of achieving Viksit Bharat@2047 is linked to the resurgence in the East. In the old times, the then Bihar, Bengal and Odisha were the three pillars of greatness of Bharat,” he said.
He said Kalinga (Odisha) was a maritime superpower, Ang (Bihar) was a powerhouse of the cotton and silk trade, and Banga (Bengal) was the cultural epicentre.
“For achieving Viksit Bharat, we need to revive all three pillars of Ang, Banga and Kalinga. I am happy all these three states have reposed faith in the BJP to move ahead on the path of development,” he added.
--IANS
rch/uk
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