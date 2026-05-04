Counting of votes begins in Tripura bypolls amid tight security

Around 80 per cent of the 46,142 voters, including 23,758 women, exercised their vote in the bypoll for the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency in North Tripura district on April 9. The bypoll was necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA and Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen, who passed away on December 26 last year at a private hospital in Bengaluru after a prolonged illness at the age of 72.