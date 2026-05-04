Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reviews summer water plan, stresses supply augmentation

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed the city's water management plan for the summer months, stressing smooth and balanced supply and long-term solutions for shortage.
At a meeting held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of key water-related projects, directing officials to ensure there is no lapse in supply or response during peak demand, an official statement said.
She stressed that every complaint must be addressed promptly and warned that negligence would invite strict action.
"Our focus is not limited to immediate relief. We are simultaneously working on long-term solutions to free Delhi from recurring drinking water shortages," the Chief Minister said.
The meeting was attended by Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board.
Highlighting preparedness for the summer, the Chief Minister said the Delhi government has tightened monitoring at every level to maintain a smooth and balanced supply.
All major water treatment plants -- Sonia Vihar, Bhagirathi, Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Bawana and Dwarka, have been directed to operate at peak capacity.
"Coordination with Haryana is also being maintained to monitor ammonia levels in raw water, ensuring uninterrupted functioning of treatment plants," the statement said.
"Areas facing water shortages have been identified, and targeted arrangements have been put in place to bridge the gap," it added.
Chief Minister Gupta outlined several key improvements made this year.
The number of operational tubewells has been increased from 5,834 to 6,200, while water tankers have been scaled up from 1,166 to 1,210.
Fixed supply points have risen from 8,700 to 13,000, and filling hydrants from 198 to 202.
To strengthen tanker-based supply in water-scarce areas, 1,210 tankers have been deployed, with an additional 100 kept on standby.
Deployment has been tailored constituency-wise, with high-demand areas such as Sangam Vihar, Matiala, Chhatarpur, Deoli, Tughlakabad, Palam, Bijwasan and Bawana receiving special attention.
The Chief Minister said detailed planning has been completed at the constituency level, including allocation of responsibilities, colony-wise supply schedules, tanker route plans and resource deployment.
The grievance redressal system has been reinforced with 24x7 helplines (1916 and 1800117118).
Complaints are routed directly to the concerned junior engineer and 100 per cent feedback is being ensured.
A central control room and chatbot-based system have also been introduced, alongside PPP-mode call centres in several areas.
Across the city, 28 water emergency centres have been set up at strategic locations, operating round the clock.
These centres are equipped with adequate staff, communication systems and CCTV surveillance to ensure swift resolution of supply-related issues.
Chief Minister Gupta directed officials to expedite efforts to augment water supply and to swiftly commission the second 50 MGD water treatment plant located in Dwarka.
She also hailed the preparations to soon operationalise the 2 MGD capacity recycling plant at the Bawana Water Treatment Plant as a significant achievement, an important step towards promoting water reuse within the city.
The Chief Minister said that, in order to enhance water availability, 520 additional tubewells have been installed and 172 km of old water pipelines were replaced during the year 2025-26, resulting in improved water supply.
--IANS
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