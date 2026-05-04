Early trends disappointing, but we are still hopeful: Trinamool Congress

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Monday expressed disappointment regarding the early trends in the West Bengal Assembly elections. However, he noted that it's too early to draw any conclusions, as the final results have not yet been announced.
After winning six seats, the BJP was leading in 192 seats, while the Trinamool Congress was ahead in 88. Trinamool's Reyat Hossain Sarkar won in the Bhagawangola Assembly seat, according to the ECI trends as of 4:30 p.m.
Reacting to this, Roy told IANS, "It is disappointing for us. We will do an analysis of it. Many people are saying that there are errors in EVM, some are saying it was fully charged... This is for the counting agents to comment on... However, the results have not yet been announced, so nothing much can be said about this."
Trinamool MP Rachana Banerjee, speaking to IANS, maintained that the party remains hopeful as the counting is still underway, while also questioning the delay in the process.
"There's a lot of time left, counting is very slow as we all know, as this never happens; usually the results become clear around 2 p.m... However, there is no need to be demoralised, we don't need to think about anything... We are still hopeful," Banerjee said.
"Why is the progress so slow? We don't know that. In a democracy, the last judgement is given by the people; let's see what happens till the end. But in the upcoming days, we have to see how we can work smoothly, we have to look into it and stay beside the people," she added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee released a video message on Monday as the counting of votes was underway, claiming that "ultimately Trinamool Congress will have the last laugh".
She posted the message on her social media handle X and issued an appeal to all her party candidates and counting agents not to leave the counting centres till the end.
"This is the BJP's plan. This I have been saying since Sunday. In the initial rounds, it will be shown that the BJP candidates are ahead in a majority of the assembly constituencies. I heard that in almost 100 assembly constituencies, they have stopped counting after the first two to three rounds," the Chief Minister said in the video message.
She also accused the Central forces of harassing and assaulting the Trinamool Congress workers in different pockets of the state.
"Already, they have deleted a number of voters in the course of the special intensive revision. Trinamool Congress candidates are leading in another 100 seats, which they are not announcing. They are feeding total misinformation. The Election Commission of India is acting on its own whims and fancies," the Chief Minister said.
She also accused the ECI of misusing the Central and state forces in the entire elections. "Right now, even the state police are under the control of the ECI. But I request the Trinamool Congress candidates and counting agents not to get disheartened. Stick to your respective counting centres, counting rooms and counting tables till the end. I am assuring you that we will be winning at sunset," she said.
According to her, since the counting for many more rounds is yet to be completed, there was no reason to worry. "We are all with you. We will win finally. Be assured. Do not be scared. Fight till the end like tigers," the Chief Minister said.
--IANS
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