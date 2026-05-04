Eight killed in tragic road accident in UP's Ambedkar Nagar

Ambedkar Nagar (UP), May 4 (IANS) At least eight people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a devastating road accident near Ashrafpur Bhua village on the Jalalpur–Akbarpur road in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. police said on Monday.
According to police, the tragedy unfolded in two phases.
Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, two motorcycles collided head-on near the Ashrafpur locality, leaving both riders critically injured. On hearing the crash, locals and passersby rushed to the spot to help the victims and arrange for their transportation to a nearby hospital.
However, moments later, a speeding car coming from the Jalalpur side lost control and rammed into the group of rescuers and bystanders gathered along the roadside. The vehicle ploughed through the crowd, knocking several people to the ground and causing severe injuries.
The injured were immediately rushed to a local hospital, where six people were declared dead on arrival. Two others, who were critically injured, were referred to a higher medical facility but later succumbed to their injuries.
Additional Superintendent of Police, East, Tejveer Singh, said that the initial motorcycle collision led to the gathering of people at the spot, and the subsequent car accident resulted in multiple casualties. He confirmed that all eight victims have died.
The incident triggered panic and chaos in the area. Police teams reached the spot promptly and have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, a social media reel attempt by five children in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Nagar turned tragic on Saturday when they fell while climbing down an abandoned water tank. One child died in the incident, while two others sustained critical injuries. The remaining two children were stranded atop the structure overnight and were rescued early Sunday in an operation involving an Indian Air Force helicopter.
The police said the incident occurred when the staircase the children were using to descend the abandoned water tank suddenly collapsed. Three boys – identified as Siddharth, 13; Golu, 14; and Sunny, 11 – fell to the ground from a height of 50 feet. Two other children, who were following behind, remained stranded at the top and were unable to come down.
--IANS
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