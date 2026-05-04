‘Formation of BJP govt certain in Bengal': Leaders confident of historic win

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) As vote counting continues in West Bengal, BJP leaders have expressed strong confidence in forming the government, citing early trends that show the party ahead in several constituencies.
West Bengal BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya said, “Whatever ups and downs took place during the elections, let that be; now let people enjoy. The formation of the BJP government is certain.” His statement reflects growing optimism within the party camp as counting progresses.
BJP leader Shishir Bajoria also claimed that the trends indicate a historic outcome for the party. He said, “It is clearly visible today that everything will become clear in some time, and the BJP is going to create history here with a massive majority.”
BJP National Secretary Anil K. Antony highlighted that the party is witnessing positive momentum across states where counting is underway.
Speaking to IANS, Antony said, “These are initial trends, and the initial trends are very positive. We are very sure that as the day progresses further, our party is going to increase its mandate in each of these states, where the current trends are very positive. In West Bengal, the party is moving towards a decisive victory right now. We are leading in more than half the states. For the first time ever, we are going to see a double-engine government in West Bengal, something which is becoming normal these days...”
According to early trends as of 10 a.m., the BJP is leading in 48 seats in West Bengal, as counting continues.
The electoral contests across the state have drawn significant attention, with both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP closely tracking constituency-wise developments as results begin to take shape.
As counting progresses through the day, both parties remain on edge, with final outcomes expected to determine the political direction of West Bengal in the coming term.
--IANS
rs/sd/
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store