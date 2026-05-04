‘Formation of BJP govt certain in Bengal': Leaders confident of historic win

Speaking to IANS, Antony said, “These are initial trends, and the initial trends are very positive. We are very sure that as the day progresses further, our party is going to increase its mandate in each of these states, where the current trends are very positive. In West Bengal, the party is moving towards a decisive victory right now. We are leading in more than half the states. For the first time ever, we are going to see a double-engine government in West Bengal, something which is becoming normal these days...”