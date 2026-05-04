Gram Panchayat Development Plans must focus on outcomes: Secy Vivek Bharadwaj

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Monday stressed that preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) should focus on quality outcomes that bring real change at the grassroots, rather than being treated as a mere compliance exercise.
Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day National Workshop organised by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on the Preparation of Panchayat Development Plans, the Secretary noted that proper planning for asset creation through the GPDP would help prevent wastage of resources.
Bharadwaj said there is a need to strengthen Panchayat-led planning through sustainability, clear institutional responsibilities and effective utilisation of resources.
He also underlined the role of digital platforms in ensuring long-term service delivery at the grassroots level and highlighted that greater citizen participation in Gram Sabhas would make decision-making more inclusive.
The inaugural session of the workshop also witnessed the launch of the People’s Plan Campaign (PPC) booklet for Preparation of Panchayat Development Plan (2026-27), the Report of the Committee on Enhancing the Quality of Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) and the revamped eGramSwaraj planning portal.
This workshop aims to strengthen participatory planning and improve the quality of Panchayat development plans, making them more effective, inclusive, and outcome-oriented.
The workshop has brought together senior officials from Central Ministries, representatives from Panchayati Raj Departments and SIRD&PRs, Panchayat functionaries and other key stakeholders from across the country.
Ashok K.K. Meena, Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, said that Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) have enabled large-scale infrastructure creation across the country.
He stressed that the focus must now shift towards sustained operations, maintenance and effective use of these assets, with Gram Panchayats playing a central role in service delivery due to their close understanding of local needs.
He highlighted that strong local planning is key to better basic services and called for GPDPs to be made dynamic and outcome-oriented, integrating resource use, asset upkeep, and digital transparency.
He emphasised the importance of convergence across departments and the use of digital tools to improve accountability.
Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, highlighted the evolving nature of the GPDP and the need for thematic, quality-focused planning. He noted that despite the availability of funds, duplication of activities and weak convergence between Central and State schemes often leads to suboptimal outcomes.
--IANS
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