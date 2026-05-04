Gujarat CM links BJP election gains to trust in PM Modi's development agenda

Gandhinagar, May 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday that the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) performance in the latest round of Assembly elections reflected public confidence in development-led governance, as trends showed the party taking a decisive lead in West Bengal and Assam.
Addressing party workers at a celebration at the state BJP headquarters, Chief Minister Patel said the result in West Bengal was "not just an electoral win, but the unwavering trust placed by the people in the development-oriented politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".
According to Election Commission trends, the BJP was leading in around 200 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, well past the majority mark, while the Trinamool Congress trailed with about 80 seats.
Chief Minister Patel said the outcome should also be seen as a validation of the Prime Minister's "Viksit Bharat at 2047" vision.
He welcomed the party's performance in Assam, where trends showed the BJP leading in about 82 seats in the 126-member Assembly, showcasing the power continuation.
He also referred to the party's win in the Umreth by-election in Gujarat and said "the public is aligning with positive politics".
BJP workers celebrated with drums, slogans and sweets, while a stall serving jhalmuri, associated with West Bengal, was set up at the venue.
Chief Minister Patel thanked the voters in West Bengal, Assam, Puducherry and Umreth for their support and praised party workers for their "tireless efforts".
"The party's approach of learning from setbacks and continuing organisational work had contributed to the results," he noted.
Senior leaders, including Gujarat BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with Ministers and party workers, were present at the event.
--IANS
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