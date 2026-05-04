Gujarat Guv meets India's Ambassador to Japan, Air Marshal in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, May 4 (IANS) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat on Monday held separate courtesy meetings at Lok Bhavan with India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mohamed Mallick, and Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command.
The discussions covered India-Japan relations, state development initiatives, border security and disaster management.
Mallick, who assumed charge as India’s Ambassador to Japan in November 2025, called on the Governor in Gandhinagar following her recent appointment.
During the meeting, Governor Devvrat congratulated her on taking up the assignment and discussed Gujarat’s role in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Japan, particularly through long-standing economic and cultural engagement.
He noted that Japan has remained a consistent partner in initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.
Mallick showed interest in ongoing initiatives in the state, including natural farming practices and rural welfare programmes being implemented under the Governor’s guidance.
She is a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and has previously served as India’s Ambassador and High Commissioner to Poland, Brunei Darussalam and Tunisia.
She has also held the post of Deputy Chief of Protocol (Formal) in the Ministry of External Affairs, a position regarded as a rare distinction within the service and one that she is noted to have been the only woman officer to occupy.
She is fluent in English, French, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, and has academic qualifications in English literature and sociology.
Alongside her diplomatic career, she has an interest in Indian classical dance, music and literature.
In a separate meeting, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh (PVSM, AVSM, VM), Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Command, met the Governor at Lok Bhavan.
Governor Devvrat congratulated him on his responsibilities and discussed issues related to the state's border security preparedness, the role of the Indian Air Force in disaster management, and broader aspects of national defence capability.
The discussions also touched upon coordination between civil administration and the armed forces during emergency situations and relief operations.
The Governor acknowledged the Indian Air Force’s role in safeguarding national airspace and supporting humanitarian assistance during natural disasters.
--IANS
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