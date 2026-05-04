Gujarat, Maharashtra Day celebrations held at Delhi Secretariat

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) A grand cultural programme was organised at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday to mark the Gujarat and Maharashtra Day with the State Art, Culture and Languages Minister Kapil Mishra extending greetings to citizens on behalf of the government, an official said.
Mishra said that the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra have made significant contributions to the development of the country and Delhi.
"The celebrations at the Secretariat were marked by mesmerising performances of Maharashtra's folk dances Lavani, Lezim, and Koli, along with Gujarat's Dandiya Raas, Garba, and Tippani," an official statement said.
The audience appreciated the performances, which beautifully portrayed themes of beauty, love, devotion, and social issues through dance.
Around 25 artists performed devotional presentations dedicated to Goddess Durga and Lord Ganesha.
Mishra said that Gujarat is not only culturally and historically rich but also a major pillar of India's development in economic, industrial, agricultural, and energy sectors.
"The state plays a decisive role in strengthening India's economic growth, employment generation, and global identity," the Delhi Minister said.
Mishra added that the "Gujarat Development Model", initiated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has become an inspiration for other states.
He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi is also drawing inspiration and moving towards self-reliance and the goal of a 'Developed Delhi' through good governance, e-governance, welfare schemes for the poor, ease of doing business, and promotion of start-up culture.
The Delhi Minister added that the Delhi government had organised the grand "Somnath Swabhimaan Parv" dedicated to the faith associated with the holy shrine of Somnath and also operated a special train for the Somnath Yatra.
Mishra said that Maharashtra, the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is today a major pillar of India's development, with remarkable contributions in economy, industry, agriculture, the film industry, and infrastructure.
"The state continues to play a vital role in strengthening the country's economy, generating employment, and enhancing its global identity," he said.
Mishra added that such events are being organised to strengthen national unity in line with the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' of Prime Minister Modi.
Under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, state day celebrations of various states are organised in Delhi to promote the country's diverse cultural identity.
"The programme on Monday was organised by the Sahitya Kala Parishad under the Department of Art, Culture and Languages," a statement said.
--IANS
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