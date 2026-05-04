Jagan, Lokesh congratulate Vijay on astounding electoral debut

“Under the dynamic and inspiring leadership of Shri Narendra Modi Ji, this victory further reinforces the nation’s confidence in his unwavering dedication, decisive governance and relentless pursuit of India’s growth and global stature. The verdict stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of the BJP leadership and cadre and to a steadfast commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive and prosperous India. It also highlights the people’s aspirations for stability, progress and transparent governance,” he added.