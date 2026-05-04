Jhalmuri gained recognition across India, says shopkeeper who served snack to PM Modi

Jhargram (West Bengal), May 4 (IANS) The shopkeeper who had served Bengal's popular 'jhalmuri' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign in the state last month, on Monday said that the iconic snack has now become "famous" across the nation after his visit.
Weeks after PM Modi brought ‘jhalmuri’ into the national spotlight, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now using the same as a symbol of celebration, with trends in the Assembly elections reflecting a clear majority for the party.
The owner of the shop, Vikram Shaw, expressed his happiness at the BJP's decisive lead as well as the Bengali snack gaining nationwide recognition.
"Not only has my shop become famous, but jhalmuri has gained recognition across India," Shaw told IANS.
The snack, whose name derives from the Bengali word “jhal”, meaning spicy or hot, had become a metaphor during the campaign period, symbolising both the intensity of the political contest and regional identity.
Later, during an election rally, PM Modi himself had added a political twist, remarking, “I ate jhalmuri, but TMC felt the jhal (spice)", following Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's criticism.
Meanwhile, as counting of votes progressed, the BJP maintained a commanding lead, with trends from the Election Commission of India at 6:40 p.m. showing the party having won 55 seats and ahead in 149 others.
The Trinamool Congress had secured 23 and was leading in 60 .
With the trends hinting at a BJP government in West Bengal, celebrations erupted across the state as party workers distributed 'jhalmuri' and 'kamala bhog', and danced to the tunes of popular Bengali songs.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi shared images of himself eating jhalmuri and said: "On the victory in West Bengal, jalebi won’t do -- just Jhalmuri will suffice. Today is the day for Jhalmuri, I’m eating it with gusto, so if anyone feels the ‘jhal’ (spice), please don’t take it amiss."
The celebratory mood was also visible in Delhi, where Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet colleagues marked the occasion by sharing jhalmuri and rasgulla at the Delhi Secretariat.
In a message on X, Gupta said, “Under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, every state in the country is turning saffron. With Assam’s hat-trick victory, the BJP government has also come to power in Bengal. Heartiest congratulations on the resounding victory! ‘Celebrating the win, with ‘jhalmuri’ and ‘rasgulla’.”
--IANS
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