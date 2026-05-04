Jitendra Singh Alwar resigns as Congress Assam in-charge, takes responsibility for poll debacle

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar on Monday resigned from his post as the party’s General Secretary in-charge of Assam, taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections, in which the BJP registered a sweeping victory.
In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Singh said he was stepping down with immediate effect, acknowledging that the outcome of the polls was “deeply disappointing”.
He said that despite the party’s efforts, it failed to meet the expectations of the people of Assam.
“I write to tender my resignation as General Secretary in-charge of Assam with immediate effect. The recent election results have been deeply disappointing, and I take full responsibility for my role in the outcome,” Singh stated in his letter.
He expressed gratitude to the party leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he was thankful to the people of Assam, as well as party workers and leaders in the state, for their support during his tenure.
“Despite our best efforts, we were unable to meet the expectations of the people of Assam whom we sought to serve. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served and for the trust placed in me,” he said.
Reaffirming his commitment to the Congress party, Singh said he would continue to support its ideology and organisational efforts in any capacity assigned to him in the future.
The resignation comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has secured a decisive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, winning 82 out of the 126 seats, according to final results declared by the Election Commission of India on Monday.
The Congress managed to win 19 seats, trailing far behind the BJP in what turned out to be a one-sided contest.
Among regional players, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won 10 seats each, retaining their influence in select regions of the state.
The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Raijor Dal secured two seats each, while the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) opened its account with one seat.
With this emphatic mandate, the BJP is set to form the government in Assam for a third consecutive term, further consolidating its political dominance in the northeastern state.
--IANS
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