JMI commemorates 57th death anniversary of former President Zakir Husain

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) commemorated the 57th death anniversary of late Zakir Husain, former President of India and former Chancellor and Vice Chancellor, late last week, an official said on Monday.
"JMI Vice Chancellor, Mazhar Asif, along with university officials, students, non-teaching staff, and family members of late Zakir Husain, visited his mausoleum on the university campus to offer floral tributes," an official statement said.
A special prayer meeting was also held at Zakir Husain's mausoleum in his memory, it added.
Earlier, JMI's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Saima Saeed said that the university recently hosted a high-level delegation from Purbanchal University in Nepal for a capacity-building and institutional exposure programme on Quality Assurance and Accreditation, governance systems, and best practices in higher education.
"Organised in line with the quality assurance framework of the University Grants Commission in Nepal, the visit supported Purbanchal University's ongoing academic and administrative reforms," a statement said.
The delegation comprised senior academic leaders, examination officials, and administrators of Purbanchal University in Nepal.
Welcoming the delegation, Professor Ushvinder Kaur Popli, Dean of International Relations, highlighted Jamia's legacy, academic excellence, and commitment to regional collaboration.
Professor Tanuja, Dean of Academic Affairs, presented a concise overview of the university's academic structure, achievements, and inclusive, research-oriented growth.
Professor Ahteshamul Haque, Controller of Examinations, outlined Jamia's large-scale, technology-driven admission and examination systems, emphasising efficiency, transparency, and digital integration.
Rafat Parveen, Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) Director, presented the university's quality assurance framework, highlighting accreditation processes, stakeholder feedback systems, and continuous improvement strategies.
The team leader of Purbanchal University, Professor Pashant Kumar Lal, appreciated Jamia's hospitality and described it as a benchmark institution in quality assurance, accreditation, examination systems, and digital governance, while expressing interest in learning about AI-enabled academic practices.
--IANS
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