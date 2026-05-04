Karnataka: BJP’s D.N. Jeevaraj wins Sringeri after postal ballot recount, calls it 'victory for truth'

Bengaluru, May 4 (IANS) In the recounting of postal ballots in Sringeri, BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj has emerged victorious against sitting Congress MLA, T.D. Rajegowda. Election Officer Gaurav Kumar Shetty officially announced the result on Monday.
The process of reverification and recounting of postal ballots in the Sringeri constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections on the orders of the Karnataka High Court was completed, and a report was submitted to the Election Commission of India on Sunday.
Jeevaraj officially received the MLA certificate on Monday and described this victory, achieved after three years of continuous legal battle, as “a victory for truth.” Jeevaraj, who had alleged irregularities during vote counting after the 2023 election, said that a significant discrepancy was found in votes that had previously been rejected during the recount.
He stated that bundles containing 25 votes each were rejected during the recount. “Earlier, votes were illegally added to ensure someone’s victory. We had already requested that the ballot papers be secured,” he recalled.
Responding to the FIR registered against him following his victory, Jeevaraj said, “It is not right to allege tampering after losing. When they won earlier, it was called a constitutional victory; when we win, they call it tampering. There was no basis to register an FIR against me, yet it has been done illegally. We will challenge this in the Supreme Court.”
Reacting to the development, BJP Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya stated, "Heartfelt congratulations to D.N. Jeevaraj on his victory in the re-counting of votes in the Sringeri Assembly constituency, conducted as per the High Court’s order. This is a victory that reinforces our faith in the electoral system and the judiciary."
"Sincere thanks to all the voters of the Sringeri constituency for their complete support throughout this continuous struggle," Surya stated.
It can be recalled that Karnataka BJP on Sunday demanded that the result of recounting of Sringeri Assembly constituency should be declared immediately as per the High Court order and also alleged that the Congress government in the state is exerting pressure on officials.
The BJP on Sunday claimed victory based on the figures provided by the Election Officer, though the official result is yet to be announced by the ECI.
However, on Saturday, sitting Congress MLA T.D. Rajegowda claimed victory following the recount and celebrated with his supporters near the counting centre.
Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Sunday alleged that a "large-scale conspiracy and systematic crime" had taken place in the Sringeri Assembly seat in Chikkamagaluru district, calling it a blot on the country and democracy.
--IANS
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