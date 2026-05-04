Kerala Polls: Chandy Oommen’s bicycle campaign rides into history

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) In a result that blends legacy, simplicity, and political momentum, Chandy Oommen is racing towards a historic victory on a humble bicycle, as his margin crossed the 50,000 mark on Monday afternoon.
The son of two-time former Chief Minister, late Oommen Chandy, Chandy Oommen’s campaign stood out in a crowded and high-decibel electoral season.
Eschewing the usual fanfare, he ran a low-key campaign with minimal publicity material, relying instead on direct voter engagement. While most candidates crisscrossed their constituencies in SUVs and campaign convoys, he chose a far humbler mode of outreach, a bicycle.
That image of him cycling through villages and town centres quickly became symbolic of his approach: Accessible, grounded, and personal.
The campaign drew national attention when Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined him for a bicycle ride, amplifying the message of simplicity and connect.
There is also a strong emotional undercurrent to his victory.
His father, Oommen Chandy, represented Puthuppally continuously from 1970 until his passing two years ago, never losing the seat.
His highest winning margin had been a little over 30,000 votes, a benchmark that Chandy Oommen had already surpassed in the bye-election that followed his father’s death.
Now, as he crosses the 50,000 vote margin, he is set to rewrite that legacy in emphatic fashion.
Party workers and supporters see the mandate as both a tribute to a towering political figure and an endorsement of a new-generation leader carving his own path.
A bachelor known for his relatively understated public persona, Chandy Oommen is now widely expected to be inducted as a minister in the new government.
As Kerala delivers a decisive verdict, his story stands out, not just for the scale of victory, but for the way it was achieved, one pedal at a time.
--IANS
sg/rad
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