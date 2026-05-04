Kerala polls: UDF nears sweep, Sunny Joseph thanks voters, Rema hails justice

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) With counting entering the final lap, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is heading for a thumping victory in Kerala, leading in 97 of the 140 Assembly seats, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) trails at 41, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is ahead in two.
Amid surging trends, state Congress President Sunny Joseph expressed gratitude to voters and party leadership.
"Thanks to the people of Kerala. Thanks to all from the AICC who have helped us, and to everyone who made this possible," he said, describing the mandate as a "thumping victory", comparable to the UDF’s strong showing in the December local body polls.
His remarks came as it became increasingly clear that the UDF is set to return to power after a decade.
The verdict also carries powerful emotional resonance from Vadakara, where sitting MLA K. K. Rema of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) is heading for victory.
Rema, whose husband T. P. Chandrasekharan was brutally murdered 12 years ago on this day by CPI-M workers, is the lone representative of the party he founded and is now poised for a ministerial role.
In a poignant Facebook post reflecting on the moment, Rema wrote: "Six rounds are over and this is enough, Kerala! This is enough! After all these years, Chandrasekharan has seen the one who branded him a traitor and called for his killing stand exposed under the scorching sun. Salutations to political Kerala."
Her words struck a chord across the political spectrum, symbolising both personal vindication and a broader message against political violence.
As the final rounds of counting continue under tight security, the scale of the UDF’s lead points to a decisive shift in Kerala’s political landscape, with voters delivering a clear mandate for change.
--IANS
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