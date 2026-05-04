Kerala results: Celebrations erupt at Cong office as UDF heads for victory

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) Celebrations broke out at the Congress headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as trends firmly pointed towards a near landslide victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), marking a dramatic political turnaround in the state.
As counting reaches the last lap, the UDF is ahead in 97, the Left Front in 40, and the BJP in three seats.
Inside the packed Congress office, state president Sunny Joseph remained glued to television screens tracking constituency-wise leads.
There was a brief moment of anxiety when he was reported trailing in early rounds, but relief quickly followed as he regained the lead, mirroring the broader surge of the UDF across the state.
As counting progressed and the UDF’s advantage widened, senior leaders began arriving at the headquarters to a rousing reception.
Veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala was among the first to reach, leading by over 10,000 votes in Haripad.
His arrival triggered loud sloganeering, with jubilant party workers lifting him onto their shoulders and carrying him into the office amid cheers.
Soon after, K.C. Venugopal, widely seen as a potential chief ministerial candidate, reached the venue.
His entry sent supporters into a frenzy, with scenes of celebration intensifying as he too was carried into the building by an ecstatic crowd.
The most dramatic moment came with the arrival of Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.
Having briefly trailed in one of the early rounds in Paravur, Satheesan staged a comeback to take the lead.
His appearance at the KPCC office sparked near chaotic scenes, as workers surged forward, lifting and escorting him inside amid chants and applause.
K.C. Venugopal later cut the victory cake at the state party headquarters, and all leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, state President Sunny Joseph, Chennithala and Satheesan, were given a piece by him.
Outside, the festive atmosphere continued to build, with party workers distributing sweets and raising slogans celebrating what increasingly appears to be a decisive mandate.
With leads consolidating across constituencies, the UDF is on course to end the decade-long rule of the Left Democratic Front, signalling a major shift in Kerala’s political landscape.
--IANS
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