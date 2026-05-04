K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar thanks voters, says bypoll results reflect trust in welfare schemes

On Davanagere South, he said, “We expected a bigger margin, but we are confident of victory. There are reports of some technical issues, and around 1,500 votes are yet to be counted. We currently have a lead of around 4,900 votes, and our candidate is almost certain to win. The official announcement is awaited. The SDPI candidate has secured around 19,000 votes. In politics, 49 is treated as zero, and 51 is considered 100.”