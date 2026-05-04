KTR meets BRS leader in jail, accuses Congress government of vindictive politics

KTR alleged that a series of cases are being registered against Krishank solely because he has been questioning the government's corruption and irregularities -- and bringing these issues to the public's attention -- over the past two and a half years. "It is atrocious that, in cases where the potential punishment is less than four years—situations where station bail should typically be granted—he has been kept in jail for 12 days and is being portrayed as a 'habitual offender'," he remarked.