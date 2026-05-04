Kumaraswamy hails NDA victory as endorsement of PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision

Responding to the five-state election results, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the outcome in Assam was on expected lines and they accept it. In Kerala, they have secured more seats than anticipated. “We had said we would win around 76 to 80 seats, but we are leading in 95 seats,” he said. He added that he believes there may be an anti-incumbency wave in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Speaking about the TVK party gaining a lead in Tamil Nadu, he said he would congratulate Vijay.