Lakhs denied voting right in Bengal, says Gehlot; calls it biggest democratic crime

Jaipur, May 5 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the West Bengal election outcome, alleging large-scale voter suppression and misuse of state power.
He said on Monday that the poll results amounted to an "unprecedented" setback for democracy and questioned the legitimacy of the mandate.
"What could be a bigger democratic crime than the fact that lakhs of residents of West Bengal could not cast their votes in their own birthplace? This victory has been achieved solely through the might of state power. It is a victory for the BJP and its ally, the Election Commission," Gehlot added.
He said that Congress workers across the country are engaged in a "battle to save democracy" and urged party cadres to intensify their efforts in the coming days.
Addressing party workers, Gehlot added that the Congress remains essential for safeguarding democratic values in India.
"We all Congress workers are fighting the battle to save democracy. This country needs the Congress, and only the Congress can save the democracy of this country," the former Chief Minister said.
Acknowledging electoral setbacks in several states, including West Bengal, Gehlot added that the Congress would not be discouraged by the poll results.
"The results in three states, including Bengal, are disappointing, but we will not be discouraged. Today, all Congress workers across the country, including Rajasthan, should take a pledge, immerse themselves in hard work, and move forward with that resolve," he said.
Gehlot also extended greetings to the United Democratic Front (UDF) for its electoral performance in Kerala, describing the outcome as a victory for secular values and welfare-oriented governance.
"Heartfelt gratitude to the voters of Kerala for the victory of the United Democratic Front (UDF), and congratulations and best wishes to all the leaders and workers of the alliance," he added.
He credited the leadership of senior Congress leaders for the UDF alliance's success, saying, "This victory is a triumph of Kerala's secular ideology and the welfare policies of the UDF. Under the leadership of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress-led UDF government will provide good governance in Kerala."
Expressing concern over the outcome in West Bengal, Gehlot termed the situation "unprecedented and condemnable", alleging irregularities during the electoral process.
"The entire country is especially disappointed by the results in Bengal. Rahul Gandhi rightly said that allegations were raised against the Trinamool Congress government from time to time, and its shortcomings gave the BJP an opportunity to enter; now the BJP has seized power there," he said.
He also alleged misuse of state machinery and electoral irregularities.
"Armoured vehicles of the CAPF were deployed on the streets, voters were intimidated, money was distributed openly, and the names of lakhs of valid voters were deleted from the voter list through SIR," Gehlot said.
Reiterating his appeal to party workers, the former Chief Minister said the Congress cadre must remain committed despite setbacks.
"The Congress workers who worked hard even in difficult circumstances deserve gratitude," he added.
--IANS
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