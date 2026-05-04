Leads in Bengal and Assam: State BJP chiefs call period as 'golden phase'

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "In Assam, we are going to form the government for the third time. In Puducherry, we are also going to form the government. In Tamil Nadu, we are performing well, and in Kerala, our workers have done good work. I feel that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this is the Bharatiya Janata Party's golden phase across the entire country."