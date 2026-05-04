Left staring at loss of last state, to be out of power after 50 years

The late 1970s marked another high point. In 1977, the CPI-M established its dominance in West Bengal, initiating what would become the longest uninterrupted tenure by any political party in an Indian state. Under Jyoti Basu’s leadership, the Left Front governed the state for over two decades, with Basu himself serving as Chief Minister for 23 years before handing over to Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in 2000. The Left retained control in the state until 2011.