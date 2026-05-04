Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails BJP victory in Bengal as 'Mahaparyabartan'

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his reaction, said, “The blessings of Kali Mata of West Bengal and Kamakhya Devi of Assam have been received by the BJP. ‘Victory in Assam is easy, BJP is the only identity’—this declaration has once again proven true. The Bharatiya Janata Party is coming to power in Assam for the third consecutive time. The citizens of Assam have once again expressed complete faith in the vision of the country's popular and illustrious Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the iron-willed Home Minister @AmitShah ji. The public has expressed confidence in Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's development policies and his work. Therefore, congratulations to my friend @himantabiswa ji as well.”