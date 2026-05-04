Maharashtra CM Fadnavis hails BJP victory in Bengal as 'Mahaparyabartan'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that the poll results in West Bengal and Assam, where the BJP has gained a two-thirds majority, signify more than just change; they represent a 'Mahaparyabartan' (Great Transformation).
He noted that the people of Bengal have ended decades of "misrule"—citing 30 years of Congress, 36 years of Communist rule, and 15 years under Mamata Banerjee, which he described as the most "dangerous" phase.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the party headquarters, which became the centre of festivities as women office-bearers and corporators gathered to distribute sweets (Rasgullas) and mark the triumph.
"No matter how much oppression was unleashed, you could not stop the BJP workers. Today, not just the BJP, but the whole of India has won," CM Fadnavis stated, echoing the popular slogan, "Modi hai to mumkin hai" (With Modi, it’s possible).
Addressing the crowd, CM Fadnavis countered the narrative that the BJP is an "outsider" in West Bengal. He recalled an interaction with a journalist during his visit to the state.
“When asked about Mamata Banerjee’s claim that BJP leaders are outsiders, I reminded them that the founder of our party, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, was himself a son of West Bengal. Therefore, if there is any true party of Bengal, it is the BJP. Today, the people of Bengal have shown 'Didi' which party truly represents them,” he stated.
“Today is a historic day for everyone. The people of Bengal have placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is evident in the fact that the BJP is securing a two-thirds majority. The victory in Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry is a victory of trust in Modi,” he said.
He further noted, “Bengal was once the leading industrial state in the country, but seven thousand industries have left. Bengal’s condition had turned into 'Jungle Raj.' However, the people trusted the vision and the ray of hope shown by Hon. Modi Ji. The public became convinced that if anyone can transform Bengal, that person’s name is Narendra Modi.”
"The people’s faith in Modi has been demonstrated through the ballot box. Our master strategist and the Chanakya of modern politics, Amit Shah, showed what true leadership is through the plans he executed. Similarly, I congratulate our National President, Nitin Nabin Ji, our leader Suvendu Adhikari, and everyone else,” he observed.
According to CM Fadnavis, the victory in Bengal is not just the victory of one state. It is a victory that protects India from infiltration and the attacks being carried out against the nation. The way Mamata Didi’s government used to bring Bangladeshi infiltrators into Bengal and allow them free movement across India—they were consuming our employment and posing a threat to India’s unity and integrity.
“Under that rule, Bengal had become a case of: 'Come and go as you please, cook biryani, and the chicken is ours.' This victory proves that you cannot stop a BJP worker. Today’s win is crucial from a national perspective. The victory in Assam was expected, but ever since the BJP government took over there, Assam has become the country’s growth engine. Similarly, we will see Bengal working as an engine of development," said CM Fadnavis.
He added, “Today’s victory celebration is not just about a win; this victory is a celebration of India’s triumph."
Speaking at the event, State President Ravindra Chavan highlighted the contribution of local workers to the national campaign. "Nearly 6,000 Bengali-speaking party workers from Maharashtra travelled to West Bengal, working day and night for this result," Chavan stated. He emphasised that the victory achieved under PM Modi’s leadership is essentially a "victory for nationalism."
Minister for Water Resources Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil described the result as a "slap in the face" for Mamata Banerjee.
He alleged that West Bengal had become a hub for infiltrators under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, creating internal security threats.
"The people of West Bengal have delivered a fitting response to Mamata Banerjee, who surrendered to vote-bank politics. The 'Jungle Raj' has finally ended, and the rule of law will now prevail," the Minister remarked.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in his reaction, said, “The blessings of Kali Mata of West Bengal and Kamakhya Devi of Assam have been received by the BJP. ‘Victory in Assam is easy, BJP is the only identity’—this declaration has once again proven true. The Bharatiya Janata Party is coming to power in Assam for the third consecutive time. The citizens of Assam have once again expressed complete faith in the vision of the country's popular and illustrious Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and the iron-willed Home Minister @AmitShah ji. The public has expressed confidence in Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma's development policies and his work. Therefore, congratulations to my friend @himantabiswa ji as well.”
--IANS
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