Major demolition drive against unauthorised structures in Jammu

Jammu, May 4 (IANS) The Jammu Development Authority (JDA) said on Monday that it has carried out a major demolition drive against unauthorised constructions along the Ring Road Corridor in Jammu district to ensure public safety.
An official statement said that in a significant enforcement action undertaken on Monday, the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) carried out a major demolition drive along the Ring Road Corridor to curb unauthorised constructions and ensure planned urban development.
During the drive, more than 15 illegal structures, which had been raised without obtaining the requisite building permissions from the competent authority, were demolished.
The JDA said these structures were found to be in clear violation of approved land use norms and building regulations. Preliminary assessments indicated that the unauthorised constructions posed a serious threat to public safety.
Many of these structures were either structurally unsound or had encroached upon critical areas, thereby increasing the risk of damage to life and property, particularly to nearby residential and commercial establishments.
The demolition operation was conducted by the Enforcement Wing of JDA with the assistance of local administration and law enforcement agencies, ensuring that the drive was carried out smoothly and without any untoward incident.
Prior notices, as per due legal procedure, had been served to the violators, providing them with adequate opportunity to comply with the regulations. The Authority reiterates its commitment to maintaining planned development in Jammu and urges the general public to strictly adhere to building norms and obtain necessary permissions before undertaking any construction activity.
Unauthorised constructions not only violate the law but also endanger public safety and disrupt orderly urban growth. The JDA further emphasises that similar enforcement actions will continue in the future against all such violations, without exception.
There are two development authorities, JDA in Jammu city and Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) in Srinagar city, in addition to the two municipal corporations. These control construction and developmental plans in the twin capitals to ensure planned, civic and safe development and expansion of these two fast-growing cities.
--IANS
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