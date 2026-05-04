MP BJP celebrates party's electoral success, CM Yadav calls mandate 'victory of trust over fear'

Taking a sharp dig at the political situation in West Bengal, the Chief Minister remarked: “The election in Bengal had turned into ‘Mamata versus the people’. The public has rejected politics based on fear, violence and corruption.” He further stated, “When compassion turns into ruthlessness, a price must be paid. This victory is the result of the tireless efforts of party workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”