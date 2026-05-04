MP BJP celebrates party's electoral success, CM Yadav calls mandate 'victory of trust over fear'

Bhopal, May 4 (IANS) A jubilant atmosphere prevailed at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state office in Bhopal on Monday as party leaders, workers and supporters celebrated the party’s sweeping electoral victories across three Assemblies.
The celebrations featured garlanding of statues of eminent personalities, distribution of 'jhaal muri' and sweets, drumbeats and firecrackers, reflecting the party’s enthusiasm following the results.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with BJP state unit chief Hemant Khandelwal and several senior leaders, joined the celebrations and later listened to the addresses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Nitin Nabin from the party’s central headquarters in Delhi.
Addressing party workers, Chief Minister Yadav described the victory as a decisive endorsement of governance-driven politics. “The BJP’s flag is now flying high everywhere -- from Anga and Banga to Kalinga. The mandate proves that elections are no longer won through appeasement or fake manifestos, but through good governance,” he said.
Emphasising the role of the central leadership, CM Yadav added: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee has become the biggest symbol of trust for the people of this country. These results mark the defeat of fear and the victory of public faith in his leadership."
Taking a sharp dig at the political situation in West Bengal, the Chief Minister remarked: “The election in Bengal had turned into ‘Mamata versus the people’. The public has rejected politics based on fear, violence and corruption.” He further stated, “When compassion turns into ruthlessness, a price must be paid. This victory is the result of the tireless efforts of party workers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.”
CM Mohan Yadav also praised voters for their resilience, saying: “Despite violence, intimidation and administrative challenges, the people stood firm and gave a clear mandate in favour of the BJP. I express heartfelt gratitude to every worker and voter who made this possible.”
BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal echoed similar sentiments, calling the results a clear message from the people.
“These election outcomes have established that ‘Modi’s guarantee’ is the strongest foundation of public trust today. The people have completely rejected appeasement politics and the so-called fake promises,” he said.
Criticising the opposition alliance, Khandelwal added: “The INDIA bloc has failed to provide leadership or unity. Rahul Gandhi has completely failed in keeping the alliance together. These results show that the alliance has disintegrated and has no future in the country’s politics.”
He further highlighted the party’s expanding footprint, stating: “Despite being in power for over a decade, the BJP continues to grow, reflecting increasing public confidence. From Assam to Puducherry, and even in states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the party has strengthened its position significantly.”
The celebrations were attended by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, Ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya and Rakesh Singh, former state president and Lok Sabha MP Vishnu Datt Sharma, among others, marking a significant political moment for the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
--IANS
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