Nagaland bypoll: BJP’s Daochier Imchen leads by over 3,000 votes

Kohima, May 4 (IANS) BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen has taken an early lead in the Koridang Assembly constituency bypoll in Nagaland, ahead by around 3,100 votes over his nearest rival, Independent candidate Major Toshikaba (Retd).
The by-election was held on April 9. Counting of votes is underway, with initial trends indicating a good performance by the BJP nominee.
After the second round of counting, Imchen secured 7,317 votes. Independent candidates Major Toshikaba (Retd) and Imtiwapang Kichu followed with 4,194 and 3,633 votes, respectively.
The BJP is a constituent of the ruling People's Democratic Alliance (PDA). The party nominee, Daochier I. Imchen, who is the son of the late legislator Imkong L. Imchen, was the consensus candidate of the multi-party PDA alliance.
A total of six candidates are contesting the by-election. Other candidates include I. Abenjang of the National People's Party (NPP) and T. Chalukumba Ao of the Congress. Three Independent candidates -- Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang Kichu, and Major Toshikaba (Retd) -- are also in the fray, making the contest competitive. The complete results are expected to be declared by the afternoon.
The counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly constituency bypoll in Nagaland commenced at 8 a.m. on Monday under a multi-layer security arrangement, officials said. Election officials said that, as per the Election Commission guidelines, postal ballots were counted first, followed by votes stored in the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), and there will be three rounds of counting at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner's office.
With the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) along with state security personnel, a multi-layered security arrangement, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control measures have been put in place at the Mokokchung District Deputy Commissioner's office.
A senior election official said that all necessary preparations have been undertaken to ensure smooth and transparent counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly Constituency by-election.
The by-election held on April 9 was necessitated following the demise of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen, who passed away on November 11, 2024, at a private hospital in Guwahati after a brief illness. He was 75 years old.
The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 82.21 per cent on April 9, with electors casting their votes at 30 polling stations.
--IANS
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