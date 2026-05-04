NDA to get historic mandate this time: Assam BJP chief

Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) Calling the NDA’s performance in Assam a “historic mandate”, Assam BJP president and Lok Sabha member Dilip Saikia on Monday said that no political party in the state’s history has received such an overwhelming endorsement from the people.
He told reporters here that the initial trends of counting of votes reflect the trust reposed by voters in the development work carried out by the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to Saikia, people across Assam have voted decisively for continuity, stability, and the party’s governance model.
He also attributed the massive response of voters to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that his efforts to bring Assam and the wider Northeast to the centre stage of national development have struck a chord with the electorate.
He said the Prime Minister’s focus on infrastructure, connectivity, and inclusive growth has significantly contributed to the BJP’s acceptance among the people.
Emphasising that the scale of the victory will be recorded in history, Saikia said the mandate is a clear signal that the people of Assam want the BJP to continue its development agenda and take the state forward with renewed momentum.
Counting of votes is underway across the state under tight security, and clearer trends are expected to emerge later in the day.
The BJP-led NDA was leading in 99 Assembly seats, while the Congress-led opposition alliance was ahead in 24 constituencies in the early rounds of counting for the Assembly elections.
Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders.
The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats.
Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats.
Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.
Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.
--IANS
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