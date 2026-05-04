NDA’s victory reflects people’s growing confidence in PM’s leadership: CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, May 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Monday that the NDA’s victory reflects the people’s continued and growing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for Viksit Bharat.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) took to ‘X’ to react to the results of the Assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam.
“It reinforces the NDA as the confluence of the people’s aspirations, guided by the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. The journey towards a Viksit Bharat has gained further strength with this outcome,” said CM Naidu, whose TDP is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
“The people’s trust and support for the NDA’s steadfast commitment to development is clearly evident. It is also a message to all political parties that Young India values credibility, development, and a genuine connect with citizens,” he added.
Chandrababu Naidu extended his “heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President Nitin Nabin, all NDA winners, dedicated karyakartas, and the people for this historic mandate.”
Meanwhile, former MP Vijaya Sai Reddy stated that a BJP government in West Bengal will be in the interest of the country.
He posted on ‘X’ that the first promise in the BJP's manifesto is to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration and land allocation for fencing on the India-Bangladesh border. “A detect-delete-deport policy is needed against Bangladeshi infiltrators/illegal migrants who are like termites to our economy. In 2019, a Bangladeshi Movie star had campaigned for a political party in Kolkata, who was later sent packing, but these self interests are leaving our borders porous with Bangladesh which we cannot afford,” he said.
On Vijay’s TVK making a historic debut in Tamil Nadu polls, Vijaya Sai Reddy said that it reinforces a clear trend. “South India continues to create space for credible, non-partisan regional voices rooted in state interests. Legacy parties carry baggage; new entrants bring energy, focus, and a renewed commitment to governance,” he said.
--IANS
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