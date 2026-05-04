NDA’s victory reflects people’s growing confidence in PM’s leadership: CM Chandrababu Naidu

He posted on ‘X’ that the first promise in the BJP's manifesto is to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards infiltration and land allocation for fencing on the India-Bangladesh border. “A detect-delete-deport policy is needed against Bangladeshi infiltrators/illegal migrants who are like termites to our economy. In 2019, a Bangladeshi Movie star had campaigned for a political party in Kolkata, who was later sent packing, but these self interests are leaving our borders porous with Bangladesh which we cannot afford,” he said.