Nitin Nabin hails PM Modi, voters for wins in 3 states; slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Celebrating his first major electoral success as BJP National President, Nitin Nabin on Monday thanked voters in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry for reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party by handing them decisive victories in the Assembly polls.
Addressing supporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, Nabin said the victory in West Bengal is particularly significant in view of the atmosphere of fear and terror allegedly created by the ruling party, which, he said, was rejected by voters who showed confidence in PM Modi.
He said anti-incumbency is no longer a factor in BJP-ruled states and that this is the reason the party’s governments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been returned to power repeatedly.
“The trust and love shown towards PM Modi in these elections gives a signal that the confidence and affection for him has grown further over the past 12 years,” he said.
He said the BJP’s victory in West Bengal is significant as it gives an opportunity to the party in the birthplace of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
He hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for opposing women’s reservation and warned that the INDIA bloc will soon disintegrate.
Earlier, in a message on social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections will be remembered forever.”
Hailing the West Bengal mandate as a “display of people’s power”, he said that the BJP’s politics of good governance has triumphed and vowed to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of every person in the state.
“I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to the BJP and I assure them that our party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society,” he said.
Home Minister Amit Shah also welcomed the West Bengal poll outcome and pledged to use this opportunity to turn the state into “Sonar Bangla”.
The Home Minister was also unsparing in his criticism of appeasement politics in the state, emphasising that the people of Bengal have taught a lesson to infiltrators and their sympathisers, and that those indulging in such politics will not be able to forget it.
Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday thanked voters in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry for delivering a historic mandate to the BJP and its allies in the Assembly elections and greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the party’s victory.
He expressed gratitude towards West Bengal voters and said in a post on X: “The people of West Bengal have delivered a historic mandate to the Bharatiya Janata Party, affirming their support for long-awaited development, good governance, and transparent politics.”
“They have chosen the path of peace, prosperity and progress. I extend my heartfelt gratitude and congratulations to the people of West Bengal for this unprecedented mandate. This victory stands as a testament to the trust people have in the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, his welfare-oriented policies, and his unwavering commitment to the national interest,” he said.
--IANS
rch/pgh
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