Party supporters celebrate as BJP leads early trends in West Bengal

Kolkata, May 4 (IANS) Jubilant scenes were witnessed across parts of Kolkata and other regions of West Bengal on Monday as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrated early trends showing the party taking a lead in the Assembly election results.
Outside several counting centres in Kolkata, large numbers of BJP workers, including women and youth, gathered with party flags, dancing to music and raising slogans as initial trends pointed towards a strong performance by the party. Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha were also seen actively participating in the celebrations.
Women supporters, in particular, expressed strong emotions, linking the electoral mandate to issues of safety and justice. Some women hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, crediting his leadership for giving them the courage to speak out.
"The Chief Minister of this state is a woman, but there is no respect for women. We are very happy to see the BJP winning," said a party worker outside a counting centre in Kolkata.
Another BJP supporter said, "This victory belongs to the people of Bengal. The people have given a strong response to the Trinamool Congress."
Several women referred to the alleged incidents in Sandeshkhali, claiming that justice had not been delivered under the current administration. They described the election outcome as a response to what they termed as atrocities against women.
"The women of Bengal have spoken. What happened in Sandeshkhali did not get justice. Today, we are very happy to see the trends as BJP is leading," a supporter said, adding that the mandate reflects the collective voice of women across the state.
Some supporters went further, praising Prime Minister Modi in emphatic terms and attributing their political mobilisation to his leadership. "It is because of PM Modi that we were able to gather courage and defeat Mamata. This is our response to the atrocities faced by women," a BJP worker said.
Youth participation was also prominent in the celebrations, with young supporters joining in large numbers, waving flags and chanting slogans in support of the party.
While these are early trends and final results are still awaited, the atmosphere outside counting centres remained charged, with BJP supporters expressing confidence that the leads would translate into a decisive victory.
--IANS
sn/uk
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