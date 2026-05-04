People of Bengal decisively rejected Mamata’s policies: Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) A grand celebration was held at the Rajasthan BJP headquarters following the party’s victories in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. BJP State President Madan Rathore, along with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, ministers, party office-bearers and a large number of workers, marked the occasion with enthusiasm by distributing sweets and sharing traditional Bengali delicacies such as “sandesh”, “mishti doi” and “jhal muri”.
Addressing party workers, Madan Rathore said the victories have sparked widespread enthusiasm among citizens across the country. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal will now witness accelerated development and good governance.
Rathore also thanked the party’s central leadership and credited Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and his team for their efforts in raising public awareness during the elections. He stated that the people of West Bengal had rejected the policies of Mamata Banerjee and supported the BJP decisively.
Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while addressing the gathering, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently worked towards fulfilling the vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
He highlighted key decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370 and expressed confidence that similar transformative governance would now reach West Bengal.
Referring to Swami Vivekananda’s vision of India’s global leadership, Sharma said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country is steadily progressing towards that goal.
He praised the efforts of party workers in West Bengal and administered a pledge emphasising unity and national commitment, stating that from Kashmir to Guwahati, the guiding principle remains “our country, our soil”.
He further alleged that under Mamata Banerjee’s rule, appeasement and corruption had adversely affected traders, shopkeepers and the general public. Sharma expressed confidence that a “double-engine government” would now accelerate development in West Bengal.
Speaking about Rajasthan, he said the state has received strong support from the Centre and expressed optimism about the BJP forming the government again in the 2028 Assembly elections. The event was attended by several senior leaders, including former state presidents Ashok Parnami and Satish Poonia, MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari and Manju Sharma, along with ministers, MLAs and party office-bearers.
--IANS
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