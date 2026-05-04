People’s endorsement of PM Modi's govt, setback for INDIA bloc: BJP MP Sudhakar

He stated that the resounding victory of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is a clear indication that people have endorsed PM Modi’s development agenda. Since the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party and its allies had formed the INDIA bloc in an attempt to weaken public support for the BJP. However, he said, it has once again been proven that the INDIA bloc is a major failure.