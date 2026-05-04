'People’s revolution': LOP Satheesan as UDF storms to power in Kerala with historic mandate

Thiruvananthapuram, May 4 (IANS) Declaring the Kerala polls outcome a "historic verdict", Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Monday said the United Democratic Front (UDF) has secured a sweeping mandate, powered by a broad-based coalition of voters cutting across communities, regions, and age groups.
"Our team UDF has won a huge victory. We thank the people of Kerala, our leaders and thousands of workers who made this possible,” Satheesan said at a crowded press meet, crediting national leadership, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for their support during the campaign.
Recalling his appointment in 2021, Satheesan said he had assured then-interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that he would lead the UDF back to power.
That promise has been fulfilled, he said, describing the alliance as a "role model for coalition politics" that remained firmly anchored in a secular framework.
"We did not deviate from that path, and the people rewarded us."
He attributed the scale of the victory to strong backing from women and youth, alongside a wider consolidation of votes.
"Across Kerala, beyond religion and community lines, people stood with us. This verdict reflects a collective desire for change," he said, adding that even sections traditionally aligned with the CPI-M had supported the UDF.
Satheesan underscored that the mandate was also a rejection of the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.
"For five years, we studied the failures of the government and presented clear alternatives. People have decisively voted to end a decade of Left rule," he said.
Highlighting the Congress’s performance, he noted that the party has secured 63 seats, its highest-ever tally in Kerala.
"Many mocked our target of crossing 100 seats, but we have achieved it,” he said, pointing to defeats of several CPI-M heavyweights and reverses in traditional strongholds like Kannur as evidence of a wider political churn.
On government formation, Satheesan said the Chief Ministerial choice would be decided by the party high command in line with established procedures.
"It will not be delayed. The UDF will take decisions collectively, just as we did during seat-sharing," he added.
Framing the verdict as both endorsement and responsibility, Satheesan said the UDF would now focus on delivering governance that meets public expectations and restores Kerala’s growth trajectory.
--IANS
sg/vd
Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp
Download our app on Play Store