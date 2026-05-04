Pilot congratulates UDF candidates in Kerala, says Cong campaign focussed on grassroot issues

Jaipur, May 4 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader, Sachin Pilot, on Monday extended congratulations to United Democratic Front (UDF) candidates for their stellar electoral performance in Kerala, praising their efforts for earning the trust of the people.
In a statement, Pilot said the party’s campaign, conducted under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, focussed on key grassroots issues and presented a vision for a progressive Kerala that resonated with voters.
"I extend my heartfelt wishes to the UDF candidates who worked tirelessly to earn the trust of the people. Under the leadership of Congress President @Kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji, and LoP @RahulGandhi ji, our campaign connected with real issues on the ground and our vision for a progressive Keralam was embraced by the people of the state."
"As the UDF steps into a new phase of forming the government, I also convey my best wishes to the state leadership and our dedicated workers whose hard work has yielded the results," he said and tagged @kcvenugopalmp, @priyankagandhi, @SunnyJosephINC, @ShashiTharoor, @INCKerala and @INCIndia.
He added that as the UDF moves into a new phase of government formation, his best wishes are with the state leadership and party workers whose efforts contributed to the outcome.
Accepting defeat, CPI(M) State secretary, M.V. Govindan, however has said that the LDF would examine the reasons behind its defeat in the elections and take corrective measures. “The LDF will evaluate and study the defeat, after which required corrections will be made. We expect the support of the people for it,” he said.
Kerala went to Assembly polls on April 9 at 140 centres spread across 43 locations in the southern state.
It brings to an end the intense and high-stakes contest among the ruling LDF, the Opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.
--IANS
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