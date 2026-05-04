PM Modi extends birthday greetings to VP Radhakrishnan, praises his deep commitment to democratic values

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended birthday wishes to Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, praising his contribution to parliamentary functioning and his commitment to the vision of a developed India.
Posting on X, PM Modi said, “Warm birthday greetings to Vice President Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji. He is making numerous efforts to strengthen our collective dream of building a Viksit Bharat. His consistent efforts to enhance the productivity and effectiveness of our Parliamentary proceedings reflect his deep commitment to democratic values. Equally inspiring is his unwavering passion for all-round development, with a concern for the poor and marginalised. His public life continues to be guided by dedication, discipline and a clear sense of purpose. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life in the service of the nation.”
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also conveyed his wishes, highlighting Radhakrishnan’s role in strengthening Parliament and inclusive development.
He posted, “Greetings and warm wishes to Vice President of India, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan ji on his birth day. He is making noteworthy contributions to our nation, especially in ensuring Parliamentary productivity and in ensuring the fruits of development reach all sections of society. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined in extending greetings, praying for his long life and continued service to the nation.
He wrote, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Vice President Shri CP Radhakrishnan Ji! May you be blessed with excellent health, long life, and continuous success and energy on the path of national service by the grace of Lord Shri Ram; this is my prayer.”
CP Radhakrishnan was elected as the 15th Vice President in September, 2025, defeating the INDIA bloc nominee Justice B. Sudershan Reddy by 152 votes. Prior to his election, he was serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, having assumed office on July 31, 2024.
He has also previously served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024, and held additional responsibilities as Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024. Over the years, Radhakrishnan has been entrusted with multiple gubernatorial roles, reflecting his long-standing administrative experience and presence in public life.
--IANS
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