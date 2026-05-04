PM Modi extends birthday greetings to VP Radhakrishnan, praises his deep commitment to democratic values

Posting on X, PM Modi said, “Warm birthday greetings to Vice President Thiru C.P. Radhakrishnan Ji. He is making numerous efforts to strengthen our collective dream of building a Viksit Bharat. His consistent efforts to enhance the productivity and effectiveness of our Parliamentary proceedings reflect his deep commitment to democratic values. Equally inspiring is his unwavering passion for all-round development, with a concern for the poor and marginalised. His public life continues to be guided by dedication, discipline and a clear sense of purpose. I pray for his good health, happiness and a long life in the service of the nation.”