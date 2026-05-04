PM Modi hails NDA victory in Puducherry, credits Rangasamy’s governance

Puducherry, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the people of Puducherry after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured another term in the Union Territory, attributing the victory to the “track record of good governance” delivered by the government led by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.
In a message posted on social media shortly after the election results were declared, PM Modi said the renewed mandate reflected the people’s faith in the NDA’s development agenda and administrative performance.
“Thank you Puducherry! Based on our track record of good governance and the work of the government led by Shri N. Rangasamy, the people of Puducherry have blessed the NDA with another term,” the Prime Minister said.
He added that the victory would further energise efforts to strengthen governance and accelerate development initiatives in the region.
“These blessings will add momentum to our collective efforts to boost good governance,” PM Modi noted, signalling continuity in policy direction and administrative focus.
The NDA’s victory in Puducherry is being seen as an endorsement of the leadership of Rangasamy, whose All India NR Congress (AINRC) has been a key ally in the alliance.
The coalition, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had campaigned on a plank of stability, welfare delivery and infrastructure development, highlighting its governance record over the past term.
Political observers say the result underscores the electorate’s preference for continuity in Puducherry, where local leadership and governance delivery often play a decisive role.
Rangasamy, a seasoned leader in the Union Territory’s politics, has maintained a strong support base, which appears to have translated into electoral success for the NDA combine.
The Prime Minister’s message also reflects the BJP-led alliance’s broader narrative of governance-driven politics, which has been a central theme in its campaigns across states and Union Territories. With this victory, the NDA is expected to continue its focus on welfare schemes, infrastructure expansion and administrative reforms in Puducherry.
As celebrations broke out among NDA workers and supporters, the alliance leadership reiterated its commitment to fulfilling electoral promises and ensuring inclusive growth in the Union Territory over the coming term.
--IANS
aal/pgh
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