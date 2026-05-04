PM Modi has finished dynasty politics: BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Assembly poll results

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) With the final rounds of counting underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was certain to form governments in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. Attributing the poll results to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, party MP Ravi Kishan said that PM Modi "has brought an end to dynasty politics".
Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Kishan credited PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for BJP's strong performance in West Bengal.
"This is the result of PM Modi's faith and the Home Minister Amit Shah's hardwork," he said.
"The Bengali community have saved their identity and existence," he added.
Kishan also said: "PM Modi has brought an end to dynasty politics."
Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said that the party's victory in West Bengal is not a sudden one.
"For the past 15 years, people have witnessed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's increasingly authoritarian behaviour," she told IANS.
Moreover, the BJP MP alleged that Chief Minister Banerjee's purported inaction in the sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital had led to "anger" among the women and youth there.
She also alleged, saying: "She (CM Banerjee) did not allow the policies of the Central government to be implemented in West Bengal like the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. Mamata Banerjee's arrogance, authoritarian rule and corrupt government have been responsible for this."
"The people of Bengal have put their faith in PM Modi's idea of development and his idea towards the country's democracy," she asserted.
Sehrawat thanked the people of West Bengal for their response which reflects that no one can be "scared" in a democracy.
"If people want, change is certain," she added.
She assured that the Central government, along with new state government in Bengal, will work towards the state's progress.
BJP MLA Maithili Thakur mentioned that during the campaign period itself, "it was clear" that people wanted change.
"For such a huge regime change, there are several factors which the people of the state must have calculated. Each person must have thought about their next generation as well," she told IANS.
Thakur asserted that the results are a reflection that people of Bengal want to end Trinamool Congress' "hooliganism" and "loot".
"They want a party of good governance," she said.
--IANS
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