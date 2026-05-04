PM Modi thanks TN voters, congratulates TVK; assures continued Central support

Chennai, May 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for supporting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2026 Assembly elections, while also congratulating actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), for their strong electoral performance.
In a message posted on social media following the declaration of results, the Prime Minister thanked voters across the state for reposing their trust in the NDA. He reiterated that the alliance would remain committed to addressing the concerns of the people and ensuring that governance remains focused on development and welfare.
“Gratitude to the voters of Tamil Nadu who supported the NDA in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. We will always remain at the forefront in addressing people’s issues and improving their lives,” PM Modi said in his post.
The Prime Minister’s remarks came at a time when the Tamil Nadu election results indicated a significant political shift, with the debutant TVK emerging as a major force in the state’s political landscape.
Acknowledging this development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Vijay and his party, calling their performance “impressive”.
“Congratulations to TVK on their impressive performance,” he added, signalling recognition of the changing political dynamics in Tamil Nadu, long dominated by Dravidian parties.
Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to the state, the Prime Minister said that the Union government would continue to prioritise Tamil Nadu’s development and the welfare of its people.
He assured that efforts would be intensified to support infrastructure growth, economic progress and social welfare initiatives in the state.
“The Centre will leave no stone unturned in furthering the progress of Tamil Nadu and the well-being of its people,” he said.
The Prime Minister’s message underscores the NDA’s intent to strengthen its political and developmental engagement in Tamil Nadu, even as the state witnesses the rise of a new political contender in TVK.
--IANS
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